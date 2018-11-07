Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $361.54 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $432.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,052 shares of company stock worth $44,651,762 over the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

