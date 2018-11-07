Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Good Times Restaurants worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale small box' restaurant concept.

