Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $514,000 in InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 76.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,816,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 96.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 158,785 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 27.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,814,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InVitae by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.84.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/renaissance-technologies-llc-invests-514000-in-invitae-corp-nvta.html.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.