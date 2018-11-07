Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $580,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

