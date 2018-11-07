Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 84,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

