Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.00

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1018473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

