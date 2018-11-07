Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stake Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

