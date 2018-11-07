Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2018 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $99.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/17/2018 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $112.50 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $110.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

