Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GAP (GPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently:

11/1/2018 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – GAP is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – GAP was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/11/2018 – GAP was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2018 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in GAP by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after acquiring an additional 472,565 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

