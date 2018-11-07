Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DTE Energy (DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2018 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2018 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

10/25/2018 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In last one year shares of DTE Energy have gained against its industry's decline. DTE Energy is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE Energy plans to build natural gas turbine plants to provide approximately 1,100 megawatts of energy from the beginning of 2022. Apart from natural gas, the company plans to continue investing in wind and solar to improve its renewables portfolio. Currently, management is targeting an annual dividend increase of about 7% through 2019. The company’s effort to maximize shareholder value is expected to attract investors. However, DTE Energy faces increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks, that remains a major concern.Also, DTE Energy is subject to interest rate risk in connection with the issuance of debt.”

10/9/2018 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DTE Energy have outperformed its industry in the last one year. DTE Energy is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE Energy plans to build natural gas turbine plants to provide approximately 1,100 megawatts of energy from the beginning of 2022. Apart from natural gas, the company plans to continue investing in wind and solar to improve its renewables portfolio. Currently, management is targeting an annual dividend increase of about 7% through 2019. The company’s effort to maximize shareholder value is expected to attract investors. However, DTE Energy faces increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks, that remains a major concern.”

9/25/2018 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of DTE Energy have outperformed its industry in tha last one year. DTE Energy is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. Currently, management is targeting an annual dividend increase of about 7% through 2019. The company’s effort to maximize shareholder value is expected to attract investors. However, DTE Energy faces increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks, that remains a major concern. Environmental compliance requires more investments in the installation of low-emission systems at its generation facilities, which have an adverse impact on its margins. To comply with these requirements, DTE Electric spent approximately $2.4 billion through 2017.”

9/17/2018 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

