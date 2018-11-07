Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR):

  • 11/1/2018 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2018 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/1/2018 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 11/1/2018 – Maxar Technologies was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/24/2018 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/18/2018 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,326. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $959.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72,953.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,794 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,848,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 48.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,920,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after acquiring an additional 623,501 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 265,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,182,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

