Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

10/29/2018 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $350.00 to $270.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/26/2018 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $392.00 to $333.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/26/2018 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $357.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – SVB Financial Group was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have significantly outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is supported by an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, driven by sturdy capital position, higher interest rates, consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to improve fee income. While deteriorating asset quality and higher operating costs are major headwinds for the company, its global expansion strategy is likely to support profitability.”

10/4/2018 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have significantly outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is supported by an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, driven by sturdy capital position, higher interest rates, consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to improve fee income. Further, its global expansion strategy is likely to support profitability. However, deteriorating asset quality is the major near-term concern. Also, higher operating costs are expected to hurt bottom line growth to some extent.”

10/3/2018 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $357.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SIVB stock opened at $246.55 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $333.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

