Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE):

11/1/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

10/22/2018 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

10/14/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

10/5/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

9/10/2018 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$11.90 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of C$9.02 and a one year high of C$14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,600.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

