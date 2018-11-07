Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ThyssenKrupp (FRA: TKA):

11/7/2018 – ThyssenKrupp had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/6/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €27.40 ($31.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – ThyssenKrupp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

9/13/2018 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TKA stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.24 ($22.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,659,719 shares. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.