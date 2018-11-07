Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 153.12% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect Research Frontiers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, Director Gregory George Grimes sold 18,000 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Douglas acquired 163,044 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

