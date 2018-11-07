Resource Planning Group Takes $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000.

VB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. 128,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,028. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $137.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

