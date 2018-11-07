Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.46 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,645,000 after purchasing an additional 853,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,036,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,275,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

