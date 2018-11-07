Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.68 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $408.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $437.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $563.17 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 34.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

