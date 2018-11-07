Reviewing KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) & United Overseas Bank (UOVEY)

KBC Grp NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and United Overseas Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion 2.54 $2.91 billion $3.41 9.97 United Overseas Bank $8.99 billion 3.31 $2.46 billion $2.87 12.48

KBC Grp NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than United Overseas Bank. KBC Grp NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Overseas Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of United Overseas Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Overseas Bank pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KBC Grp NV/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and United Overseas Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 24.35% 12.64% 0.79% United Overseas Bank 32.28% 10.50% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC Grp NV/ADR and United Overseas Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Overseas Bank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KBC Grp NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

United Overseas Bank Company Profile

United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services. The company's Global Markets segment offers foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funds and liquidity. Its Other segment provides investment management, property, and insurance services. The company has a network of approximately 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

