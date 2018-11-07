Reviewing MakeMyTrip (MMYT) & Tempus Applied Solutions (TMPS)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Tempus Applied Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $675.26 million 3.72 -$218.41 million ($2.18) -11.30 Tempus Applied Solutions $18.77 million 0.12 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Tempus Applied Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MakeMyTrip and Tempus Applied Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tempus Applied Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Tempus Applied Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Tempus Applied Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -32.59% -11.27% -9.93% Tempus Applied Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus Applied Solutions has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Tempus Applied Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

About Tempus Applied Solutions

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides customized design, engineering, modification, integration, training, and operations solutions to support aircraft mission requirements. It serves the United States Department of Defense, the United States intelligence agencies, foreign governments, heads of state, and high net worth individuals worldwide. Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

