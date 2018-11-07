Reviewing S&P Global (SPGI) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (CRMZ)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

S&P Global has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -1.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S&P Global and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global $6.06 billion 7.59 $1.50 billion $6.89 26.63 CreditRiskMonitor.Com $13.39 million 1.72 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Profitability

This table compares S&P Global and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global 27.10% 340.41% 22.65% CreditRiskMonitor.Com -0.01% -0.06% -0.01%

Dividends

S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CreditRiskMonitor.Com pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. S&P Global pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of S&P Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of S&P Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for S&P Global and CreditRiskMonitor.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global 0 7 7 0 2.50 CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&P Global presently has a consensus price target of $204.92, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given S&P Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&P Global is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Summary

S&P Global beats CreditRiskMonitor.Com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

