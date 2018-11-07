Reviewing Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) & L S Starrett (SCX)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L S Starrett has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and L S Starrett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 3 13 0 2.81 L S Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus target price of $164.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than L S Starrett.

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. L S Starrett pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and L S Starrett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 7.22% 16.71% 6.32% L S Starrett -2.12% -9.15% -4.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of L S Starrett shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of L S Starrett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and L S Starrett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $12.75 billion 1.53 $1.23 billion $7.45 17.27 L S Starrett $216.33 million 0.18 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than L S Starrett.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats L S Starrett on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances. It also offers hand tools, including planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools, as well as measuring, leveling, and layout tools; power tool accessories; and storage products. The company's Industrial segment sells engineered fastening products and systems, which include blind rivets and tools, blind inserts and tools, drawn arc weld studs and systems, engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners, self-piercing riveting systems, precision nut running systems, micro fasteners, and high-strength structural fasteners; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment; provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and accessories. Its Security segment provides alarm and fire alarm monitoring, video surveillance, systems integration, and system maintenance solutions; sells healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, wander and fall management, and emergency call products, as well as infant, pediatric, and patient protection products; and sells automatic doors. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

