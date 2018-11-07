RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%.

RIBT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 220,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,321. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

In other news, Director David Goldman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,376.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 93,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $254,829.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,461,276 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,283.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 631,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,802 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 439,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of RiceBran Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

