Richard A. Manoogian Sells 50,000 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS) Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

