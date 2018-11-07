RingCentral (RNG) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $664-667 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.61 million.RingCentral also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17 -0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price objective on RingCentral and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,625. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.64 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,508 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $4,509,859.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,389.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,264 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $119,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,131,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,349 shares of company stock valued at $22,231,259 in the last ninety days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/ringcentral-rng-releases-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.