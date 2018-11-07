Rio Tinto (RIO) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,830 ($50.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,196.47 ($54.83).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,868.50 ($50.55) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total value of £254.24 ($332.21).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

