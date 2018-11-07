Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.45 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,078 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE stock opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

