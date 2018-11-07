Robert J. Rubin Sells 8,489 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Stock

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $512,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BEAT opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,877,000 after buying an additional 339,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth $13,712,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 107,166 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth $4,591,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

