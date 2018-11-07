Robert Joseph Mcnally Purchases 2,829 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,158.97. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,254.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Mcnally also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of EQT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,965,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,326,000 after acquiring an additional 175,492 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EQT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,439,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EQT by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,794 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,367,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after buying an additional 336,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EQT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,995,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,721,000 after buying an additional 601,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

