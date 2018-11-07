Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $201.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Comcast worth $201,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.8% during the third quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $85,743,000 after buying an additional 401,418 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $16,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,569,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $161,812,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, MED started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

