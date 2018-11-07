Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Baidu by 116.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.86.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $195.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $177.80 and a 12 month high of $284.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

