Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Position Reduced by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 338,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76,060 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 160,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 127,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

ROST opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

