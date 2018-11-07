Roth Capital Boosts Five9 (FIVN) Price Target to $55.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. 167,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,431. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -256.12 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,584 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $264,458.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $62,352.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,708 shares of company stock worth $4,733,648. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 30.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4,327.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 218,053 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five9 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

