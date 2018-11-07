Royal Bank of Canada Raises AquaVenture (WAAS) Price Target to $22.00

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

AquaVenture stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $446.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.03. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

