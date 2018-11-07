Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for adidas (ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €228.00 ($265.12) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €236.00 ($274.42) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €224.68 ($261.26).

adidas stock traded down €7.30 ($8.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €198.60 ($230.93). 1,688,426 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

