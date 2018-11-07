Royalties (XRY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Royalties has traded 62.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royalties has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royalties coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Royalties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00150499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00257449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $660.35 or 0.10124424 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Royalties

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. The official website for Royalties is xry.io. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup.

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royalties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.