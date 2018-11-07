RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sigma Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 35,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

