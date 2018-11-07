RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RTC opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Wednesday. RTC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

Get RTC Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RTC Group plc (RTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/rtc-group-plc-rtc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-8th.html.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.