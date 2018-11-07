Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RUBY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $33.01.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($2.73). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.