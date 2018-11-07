Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years.

SDT opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

