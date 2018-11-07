SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SANDVIK AB/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,256. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

