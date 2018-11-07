Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.77 ($103.22).

Shares of BMW traded down €2.66 ($3.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €74.26 ($86.35). 3,911,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12-month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

