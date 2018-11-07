SAP SE (SAP) Holdings Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 7,785.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350,338 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in SAP by 1,494.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.89.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

