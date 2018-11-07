Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

SCHN stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $721.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $166,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $195,963.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,787 shares of company stock worth $479,877 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $29.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

