Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Holdings Increased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 12.1% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,462,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,171,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187,444 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,459,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,514 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 31,054,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,368,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,819,000 after buying an additional 574,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

