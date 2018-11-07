Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Selective Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12,600.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

