Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

