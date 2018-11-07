Scott Welch Sells 1,750 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $66,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,230.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $38,631.57.

On Thursday, October 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $55,170.10.

On Friday, October 5th, Scott Welch sold 1,750 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $70,892.50.

On Monday, September 24th, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $44,817.57.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $65,403.84.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Scott Welch sold 15,912 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $751,842.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $47,441.04.

On Monday, August 20th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $62,352.09.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five9 by 81.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scott Welch Sells 1,750 Shares of Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/scott-welch-sells-1750-shares-of-five9-inc-fivn-stock.html.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.