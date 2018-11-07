Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% to ~$2.93-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.
Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.
In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
