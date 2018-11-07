Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Trading Up 6.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $75.85 and last traded at $75.77. Approximately 1,580,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 636,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.84%.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 532.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Trading Up 6.9% Following Dividend Announcement” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/scotts-miracle-gro-smg-trading-up-6-9-following-dividend-announcement.html.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.